Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following his shock WWE release earlier this month, it has been announced that two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be returning to NWA next week.

The promotion has announced on social media this week that Ric Flair is going to be appearing at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show on August 29, which is a major coup for the promotion.

As of right now, it's unclear how Ric Flair is going to be involved in the show, but getting 'The Nature Boy' back in NWA is a big step for the promotion, especially given Flair's long history with the promotion.

The show is set to be main evented by a huge match between Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis, with the former putting his career on the line as he looks to wrestle the NWA Worlds Championship away from Aldis.

This comes after Ric Flair was released by WWE earlier on this month, with reports suggesting that the Hall of Famer asked to leave the company as he was unhappy with how his daughter, Charlotte Flair, has been booked lately.

Ric Flair did not have a non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which means he is free to work for any other promotion following his release.

This was evidenced last week, as Ric Flair accompanied his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, at AAA's TripleMania show ahead of his huge AAA Mega Championship match with AEW's Kenny Omega.

For exclusive WWE interviews and episodes of the Turnbuckle Talk podcast, make sure you're subscribed to the GiveMeSport WWE YouTube channel.

News Now - Sport News