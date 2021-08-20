Celtic Transfer News: Medical to take place today ahead of £2.6m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josip Juranovic is travelling to Glasgow today [20th August] to complete a £2.6m transfer to Celtic, the Daily Record reports.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Josip Juranovic?

The report discloses that the right-back, who played and scored for his current club Legia Warsaw in their Europa League qualifier against Slavia Prague on Thursday night, said goodbye to his team-mates after the game, and will now be travelling to Glasgow.

Upon arrival the 26-year-old will have a medical and if all goes well he will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Hoops.

What has the Legia Warsaw manager said about Juranovic?

After the game against Slavia Prague, Legia Warsaw manager Czeslaw Michniewicz disclosed that the player is set to leave Poland, but he was giving little away about the transfer fee.

"Juranovic will most likely leave us for another club, so he said goodbye to us after a beautiful goal. From what he told me, he has not signed any documents yet, but I would not expect any twists and turns.

"As for the transfer amount, whether it is a lot or a little, I do not want to comment," he said as quoted by the Daily Record.

Will Juranovic go straight into Celtic's starting XI?

Juranovic, who has 10 caps for Croatia, will have a battle on his hands to be Celtic's first-choice right-back, due to the form of Anthony Ralston.

Ralston has made the position his own so far this season - he has played in all eight of Celtic's competitive games and scored two goals. Perhaps in time the Croatian will become the first-choice right-back, but at the moment the position is Ralston's.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou praised Ralston after the recent Europa League qualifier win over AZ Alkmaar whilst admitting that the Hoops do need to sign another right-back.

"I’ve said right back is a priority position because Anthony is the only one we’ve got. He’s doing unbelievably well and he needs support," Postecoglou said as quoted by the Scotsman.

Could Celtic make any more signings before the window closes?

With the transfer window closing on the 31st of August, Celtic might very well make a few more signings before it slams shut.

One target that seems to be under consideration is VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reports that the Hoops have made contact with the Greek international and his club.

Another player that could make the move to Celtic is Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales. Scotsman football reporter Barry Anderson has revealed that the centre-back is close to completing a six-figure transfer to the Hoops.

