There have been some awful kits released this week, with Puma being responsible for many of them.

Manchester City unveiled their third kit on Wednesday and it is very different to say the least.

The front of the shirt doesn't feature the club's badge. Instead, the club's name is written in block capitals.

In truth, it looks like a training shirt and not an official club jersey.

City aren't the only team that will wear the shirt, with Puma creating similar designs for the likes of Fenerbahce, Marseille and AC Milan.

Juventus then unveiled a horrific third kit themselves. The shirt is yellow, blue and white and the design is pretty awful. Not even Cristiano Ronaldo looks good in it.

But Ajax have saved kits for the week by unveiling their third kit on Friday morning.

The strip, which is made in honour of Bob Marley, is an absolute beauty.

View Ajax's video releasing the kit below...

And images of Ajax players wearing the shirt below...

Wow. Wow. Wow. Ajax and Adidas: take a bow. That is a stunner.

Ajax's description of the kit reads: "The black kit features red, yellow and green details. On the back of the jersey, just below the collar, it features a subtle reference to the iconic song, with three little birds sitting on Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses.

"The kit will be worn in this season’s European matches, alongside Ajax’ home kit."

The shirt is proving so popular that, according to AS, the club website crashed this morning as fans visited in droves to try and buy the shirt.

The Dutch giants have now put a queue in place so football fans will have to wait patiently to buy the shirt.

Best kit of 2021/22? We think so.

