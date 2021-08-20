Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of his pro wrestling return, which is heavily rumoured to be taking place on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, Roman Reigns had some harsh words for former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Roman Reigns clearly doesn't think CM Punk is as good as many fans think he was, suggesting that he doesn't match up to some of the top WWE stars from the last few years.

When asked about CM Punk by BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Roman Reigns said that the former WWE Superstar "was not as good or as over as John Cena", and didn't "move the needle like The Rock".

I do think there’s that strange threshold, but those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought that they were better than they really were... CM Punk was not as good or as over as John Cena and he wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle, like The Rock (did). It just was what it was. From a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and wanting more but like I said before, you gotta take it.

Roman Reigns has a big few days coming up, as after appearing on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the Universal Champion will be preparing to defend his title at SummerSlam in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

At the marquee pay-per-view, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship, in what will likely be the show's main event, against the aforementioned John Cena.

You can watch Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

For exclusive WWE interviews and episodes of the Turnbuckle Talk podcast, make sure you're subscribed to the GiveMeSport WWE YouTube channel.

News Now - Sport News