Sheffield United Transfers News: Blades linked with bargain move for 61-cap international

Sheffield United will be looking to seal their first league victory of the season this weekend when they face Huddersfield Town tomorrow at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have yet to adapt to life under the guidance of their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic who has a major task on his hands to transform their fortunes.

After finishing last in the Premier League standings during the previous campaign, the Blades are still lacking confidence and were particularly poor against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at The Hawthorns.

Whereas some of United's Championship rivals have managed to draft in a host of fresh faces in recent months, it has been a relatively quiet summer transfer window for Jokanovic's side.

However, after sealing a loan move for Ben Davies earlier this month, the Serbian may now be about to bolster his squad if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Jokanovic is looking into the possibility of signing midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The 35-year-old is currently a free-agent after leaving Al-Gharafa earlier this year following a two-year stint with the club.

During his time in Qatar, Guedioura provided seven direct goal contributions in 38 appearances for Al-Gharafa in all competitions.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the midfielder has represented Nottingham Forest, Watford and Middlesbrough at this level during his career.

Capped on 61 occasions at international level by Algeria, Guedioura could potentially use his wealth of experience to his advantage in the coming months if Jokanovic does indeed opt to swoop for him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Guedioura has now entered the twilight of his career, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship.

Although the midfielder has made 115 appearances at this level, it may take him some time to adjust to life in the second-tier after playing in Qatar for Al-Gharafa.

Whereas it is abundantly clear that Jokanovic needs to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to target younger players who have the potential to become classy operators at this level in the future.

Providing that the Serbian is able to nail his recruitment, he may be able to bring a feel-good factor back to Bramall Lane by guiding his side to a relative amount of success in this division.

