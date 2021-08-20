Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hafthor Bjornsson has undergone an impressive body transformation ahead of his fight againt arm wrestler Devon Larratt.

The Mountain has had a brilliant career as a strongman, winning Europe's Strongest Man on five occasions and the World's strongest man in 2018. He has also deadlifted a record 501 kilograms.

Bjornsson has been transforming his body so that it looks more like that of a boxer's and in his latest Instagram post, he looks in fine shape and you can see that he looks a lot leaner and has lost over 50 kgs.

For someone who generally consumes over 10,000 calories per day and weighed 205 kg, this is a brilliant transformation and one that certainly suits boxing.

Bjornsson was supposed to take on fellow strongman Eddie Hall in what was dubbed "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History."

Devon Larratt vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

However, the fight has been postponed after Hall suffered an injury to his bicep. He is currently recovering from it. Hall and Bjornsson can still fight as MTK Global said that the bout can take place in March or April 2022.

The Mountain will take on arm-wrestling great Devon Larratt on September 18. Speaking about the fight, the Icelandic said:

"And it’s on! Finally a fight confirmed for September 18th! [Devon Larratt] Good luck, you’ll need it this time around!"

Having undergone this impressive body transformation, Bjornsson is certainly well on track as far as having a boxer's physique is concerned.

Neither him nor Larratt has had a boxing fight before so it will certainly be interesting to see how that goes.

Fans would have definitely preferred if The Mountain was fighting Hall but one against Larratt should also be interesting.

After taking on the Canadian, Bjornsson will have a few months off before he can fight Hall and the former said not long back that that bout will take place eventually.

