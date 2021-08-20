Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns has given his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley's time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, claiming that the former WWE Champion was never going to be 'the man' in the company.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Reigns said that if Moxley could have been the man in WWE, he would have been, but he couldn't.

"Dean [Moxley], obviously, is doing what Dean is doing. I think he's happy over there at AEW. If he could have been the man here (in WWE), he would have been the man here, but he couldn't be the man because I'm the man. Seth Rollins is going through the same thing, but he's doing great. I can say that as someone who is still doing better than him. I'm the Universal Champion. I'm the Head of the Table. This is my company. He's still a great talent who is doing some of the best work of his career."

Roman Reigns then said that he hasn't actually spoken in Jon Moxley since April, but noted that he's been meaning to reach out to congratulate his former stablemate on the birth of his child:

"It's been a while. The last time was around WrestleMania. I need to reach out to him and give him a congrats on the baby and everything. With everything going on and pandemic and being back on the road and dealing with John Cena, it's been a crazy quarter."

These are the only comments that Roman Reigns has made this week that have got people talking, with the Universal Champion also saying that CM Punk wasn't ever as over as John Cena or The Rock in WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcriptions.

