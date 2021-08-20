Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty has become a symbolic name right across the gaming industry - with fans of the series possessing their own gems of nostalgia.

We recently saw footage of an all-new addition to the hugely successful franchise, Vanguard, which takes us to events shortly after the fall of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II.

Sledgehammer Games, the developers, are taking players in a whole new direction once more and will be the 18th edition of CoD. With Vanguard scheduled to be released on 5th November 2021, there is no harm in looking back at some of the excellent, and not so great titles from over the years.

For some, there was no better feeling than getting home from school or work and jumping straight into the latest CoD game with your squad, calling someone a "noob" or trying to pull off the most impressive trick shot.

While for others, playing the likes of Team Deathmatch or Search and Destroy game modes are some of the most precious gaming memories from yesteryear. However, it has always been notoriously difficult to decide which CoD game is the great of all time.

Well, wonder no more! We have done the calculations for you. Whether you agree with them or not, here is our tier list to determine the best and worst CoD games in the game's 18-year history.

Call of Duty Tier List

So, a quick explanation regarding how our tier list will work:

Elite - it doesn't get any better than that!

- it doesn't get any better than that! Great - a really enjoyable game but others were better.

- a really enjoyable game but others were better. Solid - a good game that did have some problems.

- a good game that did have some problems. Okay - neither good nor bad. Just, meh.

- neither good nor bad. Just, meh. Poor - not good at all.

- not good at all. Terrible - nothing more to be said...

Of course, we understand that this topic might be incredibly subjective. We are all one for opinions so don't hesitate to get in touch if you don't agree.

Nevertheless, here is GiveMeSport's official list for all Call of Duty games:

Elite - Modern Warfare 2

- Modern Warfare 2 Great - Black Ops, World at War, CoD 1, Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare (2019), Modern Warfare 3

- Black Ops, World at War, CoD 1, Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare (2019), Modern Warfare 3 Solid - CoD 2, CoD 3, Black Ops Cold War, Black Ops 2

- CoD 2, CoD 3, Black Ops Cold War, Black Ops 2 Okay - WWII, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4

- WWII, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4 Poor - Infinite Warfare

- Infinite Warfare Terrible - Ghosts

Ranked from 5-1

5. Modern Warfare (2019)

In 2019, many were suggesting that the CoD series needed to be revamped following a string of remakes - and Modern Warfare certainly pulled through.

Stunning visuals, a wonderfully enjoyable campaign that drew you in with the characters themselves. This made for a fantastic all-around experience that millions of gamers across the world thoroughly enjoyed from start to finish. Oh, and the multiplayer was brilliant too!

4. Call of Duty 1

Robert Zemeckis, director of the famous Back to the Future films, once insinuated that his original films were always difficult to top when it came to sequels - and we can certainly see the correlation when it comes to CoD games here.

Many that are reading this may not have played the first-ever CoD game. However, we could not recommend it enough. While highlighting the stark and shocking realisation of what war is actually like, there was no game back in 2003 that produced anything as immersive as the first CoD game did, with Activision and Treyarch putting the series well and truly on the map.

3. Black Ops

Hugely entertaining multiplayer and truly heart-pounding zombie maps, what a combination this was!

Black Ops, for some, was one of the first CoD games that they played and could be considered as the absolute best, and we would understand that argument completely.

Players were offered so much variation when it came to player customisation for multiplayer mode. Not only that, but the series managed to retain some of the old favourite game modes - while providing a hugely entertaining storyline based around the Cold War in the 1960s. Fantastic!

2. World at War

The game that gave birth to one of the most popular game modes in the series - zombies!

World at War was simply outstanding in its own right. Treyarch breathed new life into the first-person shooter with this unique approach to WWII. From start to finish, WoW never missed a beat and kept millions coming back time and again. Whether it was the campaign, or multiplayer, the options and opportunities were endless!

1. Modern Warfare 2

Even in 2021, Modern Warfare 2 remains a must-have in any game collection. Whether you are a casual player, or hugely active it comes to online gaming, it is the complete package!

Arguably the best campaign of any CoD game, with plenty of moments that would leave you screaming "oh my God." It simply towers over any other multiplayer shooter of its kind - even multiplayer was superb with the excellent two-player co-op missions, a slick package of gorgeous multiplayer maps, game modes and stunning visuals for its time.

For us, this is the greatest CoD game ever and it will be difficult for Vanguard to top that.

So, do you agree with our tier list? Was our top five accurate? Were there others that you feel were judged harshly or should have been pushed lower down? Get in touch and let us know!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

