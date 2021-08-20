QPR news: Mark Warburton delivers transfer update ahead of Barnsley clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign to five games in all competitions tomorrow when they host Barnsley at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After securing a ninth-place finish in the Championship last season, the Hoops have already managed to illustrate some real signs of promise at this level during the new term.

Currently third in the second-tier, QPR could potentially climb into the automatic promotion places if they seal all three points in their clash with Barnsley.

Having secured back-to-back league victories on their travels, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Hoops provide their supporters with a memorable performance against the Tykes this weekend.

QPR manager Mark Warburton has already decided to make a host of alterations to his squad during the summer transfer window as he looks to assemble a side which is capable of reaching new heights in this division.

However, despite the fact that he has signed nine players, the 58-year-old has now revealed that he still looking into the possibility of making one final move between now and the end of August.

Any swoop may depend upon whether QPR are capable of moving on a player with Todd Kane currently being touted with a potential exit after falling out of favour with Warburton earlier this year.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of his side's showdown with Barnsley about his transfer plans, the Hoops boss admitted: "There may be one coming in, potentially.

"We'll see what we can do - what budget we can jiggle with.

"So maybe one.

"We'll see how that one goes."

Although QPR are already able to call upon the services of some classy operators, they could potentially benefit from the arrival of a new player as it will add some more competition for places.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from Football Insider yesterday revealed that the Hoops are one of a number of Championship clubs who are believed to be interested in Andre Gray.

If the Watford forward, who has scored 46 goals at this level during his career, is indeed on QPR's radar, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to beat the likes of Birmingham City and Middlesbrough to his signature.

Providing that QPR are able to maintain their consistency in the second-tier over the coming months, they could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

