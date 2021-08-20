Aston Villa predicted starting XI vs Newcastle as Dean Smith delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and will be desperate to return to winning ways after a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Villans lost 3-2 away to newly promoted Watford last weekend, although Dean Smith can take solace in the fact his side managed to turn things around late on after initially going three goals down.

Based on last season's final standings, Villa should be looking to beat Newcastle at home if they want to maintain or improve upon 2021/22's 11th-placed finish.

While the Magpies finished only one place below Saturday's hosts, there was a ten-point gap between the two sides as Newcastle spent much of the campaign flirting with the relegation scrap.

So, how will Aston Villa line up this Saturday? GIVEMESPORT provides a predicted starting XI below...

What's the latest team news?

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, manager Smith revealed that striker Ollie Watkins is unlikely to feature this weekend, having also missed the game against Watford with a knee injury.

"Ollie Watkins, I don’t expect to play. He’s not healed as quick as we would have liked so far. I’m hopeful that he’ll be back for Brentford," he said.

Meanwhile, Bertrand Traore suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to the Hornets, which should see him sidelined until after the international break.

In more encouraging news, defensive midfielder Douglas Costa returned to training this week after being involved in the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil over the summer.

He didn't take part in Villa's pre-season but should be match fit after featuring regularly in the latter competition.

Which players are certain to start?

With Watkins injured, summer signing Danny Ings looks nailed on to start once again as Aston Villa's central striker. He opened his account from the penalty spot in the defeat at Vicarage Road.

Leon Bailey could also make his first Premier League start after grabbing an assist from the bench last weekend.

Elsewhere, there are unlikely to be changes to a back four and goalkeeper that went largely unchanged, barring an injury to Matty Cash, throughout last season.

John McGinn is another mainstay in central midfield and started the new campaign with a goal against the Hornets.

What decisions does Dean Smith need to make?

Perhaps the biggest selection decision for Smith relates to the attacking midfield trio playing between Ings and the engine room.

Although Traore will be absent, Bailey gives the Villa boss another option to consider.

At the same time, another summer arrival in Emi Buendia didn't have the strongest game against Watford - he failed to create a chance and had just one shot - so it may be worth returning him to the right wing role that saw him produce 15 goals and 17 assists for Norwich last season.

But that then creates the question of who'll take the No.10 position. Youngster Jacob Ramsey is an option, but Ashley Young or Anwar El Ghazi starting out wide with Buendia remaining central would probably be a less risky selection.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI vs Newcastle:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; El Ghazi, Buendia, Bailey; Ings

