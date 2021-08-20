Skate 4: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, PC, Teaser and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans will be over the moon to hear that Skate 4 has been confirmed and we have all the details you need to know around the game.

It has been ten years since Skate 3 was released, so another game in the very popular franchise is most certainly overdue.

The Skateboarding game is a lot of fun and it will no doubt be even better on next generation consoles when Skate 4 is released.

This news has gone down a treat and we can’t wait to see what new arenas and new features will be brought to the franchise in this upcoming game.

Release Date

Sadly, as this game has only been recently confirmed, there is no official release date yet. Gamers will be gutted to hear that we might not see this game released until last 2022 or early 2023.

Trailer

Despite the release date not being confirmed, Skate did treat us to an official trailer which gave a behind-the-scenes look as well as reactions from fans. Watch the video down below.

Gameplay

We have not been treated to any gameplay footage yet. When this is revealed we will show the footage right here.

PC

For those wondering whether Skate 4 will be available for PC we have good news as it is going to be released for Microsoft Windows platforms (via Steam), Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Teaser

For now, the only video we can call a teaser is the official trailer that Skate released which is shown in this article. The fan reaction in this video is very good so hopefully, this has excited the fan base.

To hear the news that the Skate franchise would be returning after such a long time is fantastic news, and we cannot wait to see what they have to reveal on the new generation consoles.

We have seen other franchises massively evolve since next-gen became a reality and no doubt Skate 4 will do the same. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

