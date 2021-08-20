Dishonored 3: Release Date, Trailer, PS4, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gamers would have been pleasantly surprised to hear that Dishonored 3 will be released and we have all the news you need to know ahead of its release.

The franchise is a series of action-adventure games developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

It is a great immersive first-person action game that has had huge success, so no doubt many will be buying the new game when it is released.

With this exciting news, we have found out all there is to know about the new game and will keep you updated until it is released.

Release Date

With the game still in its early stages, a release date has not been revealed. It could still take some time but we should expect to see it released in the next year.

Trailer

A trailer is yet to be revealed to the public, it will be a very good sign when it is revealed as it means the game will be a lot closer to completion.

PS4

There have been a lot of questions asked around whether the game will be available on old generation consoles like the Playstation 4. For now, there is no reason to believe that Dishonored 3 will not be on these consoles as well as the new generation consoles like the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Leaks

Sadly we have seen no leaks on social media, but no doubt we will see some surface as the game gets closer to completion. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates.

It is very exciting to hear about a new game being released in the Dishonored franchise; however, it seems like we are still a long way away from it being released.

Although this might be frustrating news for the community, the developers should take their time and perfect the game instead of releasing one with lots of bug issues.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News