Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dropped a hint over his team's 2022 driver line-up and suggested that Sergio Perez will be staying put, with him happy with the Mexican's performances this season.

Red Bull are firmly in the mix for both the Drivers' and Constructors' crown this season and Perez's introduction to the team has helped them with the latter in particular.

He's had his difficult moments at times, of course, but also some real highs with him winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for example, and overall Horner appears really pleased with what he has seen from the former Racing Point man.

Indeed, speaking to Autosport, Horner appeared to suggest that the Mexican will be remaining with Red Bull at least for next season, with him happy with the dynamic that his arrival has brought to the team in F1 year:

“Our view has always been to give youth the chance and I think Red Bull, more than any other team, has done that.

“But occasionally, you need to step out of the programme. I think it was a brave decision to do that, but I think it was the right decision. The dynamic in the team is working well.

“Pierre is doing a fantastic job at AlphaTauri and is still very much a Red Bull racing driver, so we are in a good place.

“I think Sergio has delivered the role we’ve been hoping for.

“You saw that in Baku when he picked up a victory on the day he was able to put Lewis under pressure.

“He’s been collecting those Constructors’ points and playing the team game, as we saw at the French Grand Prix. He’s a great team player and we are very happy with the job he’s doing.”

Of course, there are elements of his race weekends that Checo will want to improve upon but overall it's been a positive enough start to his time at Red Bull and it sounds as though those that matter most are pleased with what he's done.

And, with Red Bull's recent past of chopping and changing, that's a pretty good endorsement indeed.

