Despite her moniker being 'The Queen' and being one of the top female stars in WWE right now, Charlotte Flair doesn't think that she should be in the upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament.

For those that don't know, reports suggest that WWE is going to be holding the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament later this year, with the finals taking place in Saudi Arabia in October.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Flair said that she doesn't think she should be part of the tournament, but does think the eventual winning should face her.

The multi-time Women's Champion told Alex McCarthy because she is already known as 'The Queen', she doesn't think she should actually take part in the tournament, saying:

“Being that I’m already The Queen, if it was to happen, I believe whoever wins it has to face me, since I am The Queen of Queens, right? [laughs]. I don’t think I should have to be in it, I already have the title. They should get to face me if they win. It won’t be Queen versus Queen, it will be Queen versus whoever won the tournament. [laughs] let’s get something right!”

The tournament will reportedly only feature names from Raw and SmackDown, but Charlotte Flair brought up the idea of getting women from NXT involved to show are multiple female athletes:

“Well I think it’s great because of the opportunities it brings. It allows multiple women to be highlighted, maybe even from NXT and for everyone to get involved?

WWE has not officially confirmed that a Queen of the Ring tournament is going to be taking place later this year.

Charlotte Flair will be in action at SummerSlam tomorrow night, when she competes for Nikki A.S.H's Raw Women's Championship in a three-way match that will also feature Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair will be in action at SummerSlam tomorrow night, when she competes for Nikki A.S.H's Raw Women's Championship in a three-way match that will also feature Rhea Ripley.

You can watch WWE SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

