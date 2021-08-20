Destiny 2 Season 15: Leaks Reveal Great New Feature around Primary Ammo Weapons

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is on its way in a matter of days and a new leak around primary weapons has surfaced on social media.

The multiplayer role-playing game has been a huge success since its release in 2017, and they have maintained this success in Destiny by creating seasons.

These give the game a fresh feel every few months as developers Bungie add lots of new content. With the news we have seen so far around season 15, it looks like players are in for the best season of Destiny yet.

Leaks Reveal Great New Feature Around Primary Ammo Weapons Coming To Destiny 2 in Season 15

The game looks to be bringing in a lot of new content for season 15, including explosive armour and brand new weapons, and this has excited the gaming community.

These latest leaks will bring more excitement as Twitter page Destiny Tracker revealed that all primary ammo weapons now have infinite ammo. This is a huge change and will make your battles a lot easier in Destiny.

Not having to pick up or find ammo for your primary weapons is great news and Destiny want you to spend more time enjoying the game instead of doing such tasks as buying ammo.

We do not have long to wait at all until we find out lots of official information around season 15, like the name of the season and what challenges there will be.

Bungie will reveal a lot of this information through a showcase event on August 24th and players can watch this live as Destiny will be streaming it on Twitch.

A new season is always exciting news, so Bungie need to meet expectations otherwise they could see a lot of the Destiny community lose interest in the game.

