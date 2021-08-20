Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Will Naruto be included?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Waves of rumours are circulating online right now regarding anime icon Naruto and his possible inclusion into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Also known as Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who strives to become the Hokage, the leader of his village in the self-titled series, one which is adored by millions around the world.

Fortnite is equally treasured by just as many people and has propelled itself to the top of the gaming tree since its introduction back in 2017. They have achieved this with the use of many collaborations, such as Ariana Grande and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Some had said that this could be one of the most exciting crossovers to date, with the prospect of Naruto causing chaos on the Fortnite island being an exciting one.

But the question is, do Epic Games have plans to add him in? Or are they just rumours that will eventually fade away? Scroll down to find out.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Is Fortnite making a Naruto skin?

Notorious Twitter leaker Shiina shared the news that there is a huge chance that fans of Fortnite could be seeing Naruto added to the game in some capacity.

The user posted on 31st July 2021: "According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.

"Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass.

Shiina continued: "I can't personally fully confirm it this time, but the Reddit source seems trustworthy.

"Another important thing: Starting now, I will probably slow down a bit with insider leaks on this account.

"I may post something here and there, but not at the pace I have been lately."

We will update this article as soon as any official announcement is made by Epic Games - stay tuned!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News