Celtic Transfer News: Hoops deal set to go through in "next few days"

Celtic are close to completing a deal to sign Shamrock Rovers centre-back Liam Scales, Barry Anderson reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Liam Scales?

The Hoops have been linked with a move for the defender for a few weeks. At the start of August, the Irish Sun reported that Celtic were interested in signing the 22-year-old, and that talks were underway between both clubs about getting a deal done.

But Shamrock Rovers wanted any transfer to be delayed until after they played in Europe.

What has Barry Anderson said about Scales?

The Scotsman reporter Anderson took to Twitter to provide an update on the situation, revealing that a deal should be completed in the next few days.

"Liam Scales to Celtic from Shamrock Rovers is pretty far down the line. Left-footed centre-back, 6ft 3in, age 23, also plays left-back. Expected to play for Rovers in Estonia tonight [19 of August] against Flora Tallinn. Celtic deal worth over £500,000 should go through in the next few days," he said.

Not only did Scales start against Flora but he also scored. That wasn't enough to prevent Shamrock Rovers losing the game 4-2.

Where is Scales mostly likely to play for Celtic?

It will be interesting to see where Scales plays for the Hoops should the transfer go through. As Anderson days, the player is primarily a centre-back, although he can also play on the left side of defence.

Looking at Transfermarkt, Celtic have a number of centre-backs in the squad, as well as Nir Bitton who has played there on occasion.

Even though there are three left-backs in the squad, only Greg Taylor has started any games for Celtic this season.

Scales will inevitably bolster Celtic's options at centre-half, but he could also provide some much-needed competition to Taylor, as it is an area of the squad where the Hoops look quite threadbare.

It will be up to manager Ange Postecoglou to decide where Scales will play, but left-back is an option that shouldn't be ruled out.

Has it been a successful transfer window for Celtic?

Ultimately that remains to be seen, but it has been a busy window for the Hoops with a significant rebuild taking place.

Celtic have already made seven signings this summer, while they're also closing in on a deal for Josip Juranovic and have been linked with Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis.

Volume of signings doesn't necessarily mean a successful window, however, and sometimes having that many new faces actually upsets the balance and harmony of the squad.

Nonetheless, with the vast majority of Celtic's additions being aged 26 or younger, it seems the Bhoys are trying to build a refreshed squad for the long-term.

It may take a few seasons to truly reap the rewards. Whether the board and fans can be patient enough, however, is another matter.

