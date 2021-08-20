Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Ricciardo has reflected on an early on-track battle he had at the start of his Formula 1 career with the great Michael Schumacher, and has labelled the German the 'god of the sport.'

The Aussie and the 7-time champion's careers only just overlapped as Michael came to the end of his second spell in the sport in 2012 and Ricciardo's was just really beginning, but it's clear that it still left an impression on the now McLaren man.

Speaking to German outlet Sport Bild, Ricciardo labelled Schumacher the 'god of the sport' and clearly revelled in just having a brief on-track battle with him early on in his F1 career at Suzuka, before also saying how impressed he's been with Mick Schumacher's rookie campaign.

"I remember one of my first races at Suzuka, and there I had a short duel with him. It was like a game of cat and mouse on the track. That was really unreal. I enjoyed every second," Ricciardo said.

"Michael had already won seven world titles. He is the god of this sport.

"After the race, my father took me aside for a moment, talking about the duel. He said, 'Do you have any idea what just happened?' I had to let that sink in first.

"When I'm older I'll think back to moments like that. My god, now that I tell it I just get goosebumps again."

Then, on Mick, Ricciardo said:

"Everything I see from him shows me that he has earned his place here with us."

Certainly, Michael, for many of Ricciardo's age group, was the iconic driver to look up to as he enjoyed success in the 90s and early 00s.

Many, therefore, also have a keen eye on Mick coming through and, so far, he's done a fairly decent job at the wheel of a difficult Haas car.

