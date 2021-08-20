Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea smashed their club record when they signed Romelu Lukaku last week.

The Belgian has joined the Blues in a mammoth £103.50 million move from Inter Milan.

Chelsea aren't the only team to break their record for a fee paid for a player this summer, though.

Man City, Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford have all paid record fees in the past month.

With that in mind, who is every Premier League club's record signing and how have they fared?

We've listed the 20 players below, per Transfermarkt, and put them into tiers based on how successful they have been, ranging from 'Bargain' to 'Total flop'.

Bargain:

Virgil van Dijk | Southampton to Liverpool | £75 million

Youri Tielemans | Monaco to Leicester | £40 million

Danny Ings | Liverpool to Southampton | £26.28 million

It's strange to call Van Dijk a bargain given Liverpool paid £75m for him - but that's exactly what he is.

He's been worth every penny as he's emerged into the best defender in the world at the club.

Tielemans has been sensational for Leicester since signing in 2019. He is now worth a lot more than the £40m fee that was paid for him.

Ings was a great servant to Southampton, scoring 41 Premier League goals for the club across three seasons.

Decent business:

Paul Pogba | Juventus to Man United | £89.3 million

Rodrigo | Valencia to Leeds | £26 million

Ismaïla Sarr | Rennes to Watford | £30 million

Pogba, when on form, is the best midfielder in the world. He showed that last weekend when he recorded four assists against Leeds.

Consistency has been an issue for Pogba, though. He has failed to perform at a world-class level on a regular basis during his time at United.

Rodrigo had a slow start to his first season at Leeds but finished strongly, while Sarr has been a great signing for Watford. He's still only 23 years old and will only get better.

Not bad, but overpaid:

Tanguy Ndombele | Lyon to Tottenham | £55.45 million

Gylfi Sigurdsson | Swansea to Everton | £40 million

Timm Klose | Wolfsburg to Norwich | £9.90 million

Ndombele is a superb player but he hasn't shown his brilliance often enough in a white shirt. He hasn't lived up to his price-tag as of yet.

Sigurdsson has done ok for Everton, scoring 31 times in 156 games. They would have wanted a better return given he cost so much, though.

Klose was a regular at Norwich for three seasons in the Championship but has failed to produce the goods in England's top tier.

Time will tell:

Romelu Lukaku | Inter Milan to Chelsea | £103.50 million

Jack Grealish | Aston Villa to Manchester City | £100 million

Emiliano Buendía | Norwich to Aston Villa | £33 million

Enock Mwepu | Salzburg to Brighton | £20.7 million

Kristoffer Ajer | Celtic to Brentford | £13.5 million

It's too early to judge these players. On paper, they are all great signings. But will they prove to be value for money?

Disappointing:

Nicolas Pepe | Lille to Arsenal | £72 million

Fabio Silva | Porto to Wolves | £35 million

Christian Benteke | Liverpool to Crystal Palace | £32 million

Pepe is a decent player but Arsenal would have expected a lot more given they paid £72m for him.

Silva's first season at Watford was a disaster, scoring just four times in 37 games. We won't call him a total flop just yet, though, given he's 19 years old and can still come good.

Benteke was good in his first campaign at Crystal Palace but has failed to build on that success. He's scored just 16 times in his last four seasons.

Total flop:

Sebastien Haller | Frankfurt to West Ham | £45 million

Joelinton | Hoffenheim to Newcastle | £40 million

Ben Gibson | Middlesbrough to Burnley | £15 million

Haller, Joelinton and Gibson spectacularly failed in the Premier League.

Haller scored 10 Premier League goals in two seasons before West Ham cut their losses and sold him to Ajax for £20m.

Joelinton was meant to be Newcastle's star striker but has scored 10 times in 86 games for the club.

Gibson played just six times for Burnley. He was sent off in one of those games, while his side were hammered 5-1 on his Premier League debut.

