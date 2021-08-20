Lionel Messi: Toni Duggan lauds PSG star as the "GOAT" after "starstruck" meeting

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recent Everton signing Toni Duggan has taken a trip down memory lane by looking back on her impressive football career so far.

In an episode of the club's 'Social Recall' YouTube series, the striker reminisces over some of her fondest memories through pictures on her Instagram account.

One of the best moments was the day she met Lionel Messi.

During her time with Barcelona, Duggan got to chat with the club legend after a team photoshoot. She labelled her fellow forward as "the GOAT" as she reflected on the photo of the two of them together in their Catalonian colours.

The post from October 2017 has more than 35,000 likes, with countless supportive comments from passionate Barcelona fans. The Lioness captioned her image: "Little pic with the fella from work..." along with a winking face and the hashtags '#Wow,' '#TheGreatest', '#DreamComeTrue'.

"Meeting Messi... wow," Duggan said. "I was so starstruck. We did a team photoshoot and all the girls were saying that normally the men just leave the pitch after the shoot and that I won't be able to get a picture.

"But I managed to cheekily ask for one and he was lovely. He spent time with the girls, chatting to us."

Duggan posted another photo with Messi two years later.

"I met him [Messi] a few times after that as well and he was always such a pleasant person and obviously what an incredible player. That's a picture I'll never forget."

The second picture was taken just three months before she decided to leave Barcelona, after making 51 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

The striker swapped the red and blue of Barca for the white and red of Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. She spent a total of four years in Spain at her respective clubs before announcing her return to girlhood club Everton.

Duggan will represent Everton for the first time since leaving the Toffees for Manchester City in 2013, after coming through the youth ranks as a young girl.

