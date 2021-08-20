Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United could launch a sensational bid to land Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe when his contract expires next summer, according to ESPN.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kylian Mbappe?

The report states that the Old Trafford club have placed the 22-year-old Frenchman on a shortlist packed with high-profile names as they plan to recruit a new striker to lead the line for them at the end of the current season.

Others apparently of interest to United for the role include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

However, as Mbappe's contract at PSG winds down - with no sign of an extension in sight - the Red Devils are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation. Mbappe, of course, has made no secret of the fact that he wants Real Madrid to be his next club. Should a deal with the La Liga giants not materialise, though, United are ready to swoop for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Ruben Neves to Manchester United on? (The Football Terrace)

Why do Manchester United want a new striker?

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is keen to add a world-class frontman to his ranks, recognising that 34-year-old Edison Cavani is coming to the end of his career - and could even depart Old Trafford to return to South America with Boca Juniors at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having added some major quality to their squad this summer in the form of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, United are determined to recruit an established goalscorer for next season. Likely available on a free transfer unless things change considerably, Mbappe would be the ideal candidate for the role.

Realistically, although he could without a transfer fee being payable, United are one of the few clubs around Europe that could afford Mbappe's sizeable salary and sign-on bonus.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Will Mbappe definitely leave PSG?

At the moment, it appears so.

Despite the Ligue 1 giants bringing in a number of huge names this summer to their already impressive squad, Mbappe seems determined to leave Paris at his earliest opportunity.

The opportunity to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Gigi Donnarumma (amongst others) seemingly doesn't appeal to the young star. On paper, PSG look to have a greater chance of landing this year's Champions League crown than do Real Madrid. However, Mbappe has decided that his future lies elsewhere and has repeatedly rebuffed attempts from PSG's owners to get him to sign a new deal.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

How many goals has Mbappe scored for PSG?

The second most expensive player in world football history following his €180m move to PSG in 2018, Mbappe is so highly sought after because he knows how to find the back of the net - and frequently!

Since arriving at Le Parc des Princes, Mbappe has scored an incredible 133 goals in 173 games. That's the sort of ratio that United fans would love to see at Old Trafford.

There's a long way to go when it comes to the saga surrounding Mbappe's next club. However, should the door open for United, they are poised to act.

News Now - Sport News