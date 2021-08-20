Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao has revealed to the boxing world a shortlist of just two men that he would like to face in what could potentially be his final fight.

Pacquiao, who is set to face Yordenis Ugas this weekend, stated that he would like to face the best for his curtain closing bout.

A fight with Errol Spence was due to happen this weekend, but because of an eye-injury sustained in the build-up, Spence had to withdraw.

The fight this weekend takes place from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, and will go head-to-head with WWE's SummerSlam event, which will be taking place down the road at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium.

Pacquiao has confirmed that he is excited for the fight:

"I feel young right now. I’m just happy with what I’m doing, because boxing is my passion. I enjoy training camp and I’m excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this," he added.

"If there’s a chance for a knockout, then I’ll go for it because that’s what I want to give to the fans. I’m not underestimating Ugas though.

"He has a lot of experience in boxing and fought in the Olympics. I know I have to be very good to win this fight."

The bout will Pacquiao's first fight since defeating Keith Thurman in July 2019 by split decision. Pacquiao last tasted defeat when he ventured over to Australia to face Jeff Horn in 2017, losing his WBO welterweight title by unanimous decision.

However, with one eye on the future, while speaking to ESPN Knockout, the Filipino boxing legend also said ahead of his fight this weekend:

"I don't know if this is going to be my last [time in the ring], we are going to see fight by fight," he continued.

But if I have the possibility of making one more fight, then I would like to face the best - either Terence Crawford or Errol Spence.

The 42-year-old could add another victory to his star-studded career, and earn himself a place in the Boxing Hall of Fame, alongside some of the greats such as Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr. and Muhammad Ali.

