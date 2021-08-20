QPR Transfer News: Hoops outcast linked with exit as Championship sides eye raid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough earlier this week, Queens Park Rangers will now be aiming to back up this display by sealing all three points in their showdown with Barnsley tomorrow.

Yet to taste defeat in the second-tier this season, the Hoops could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by producing an eye-catching performance against the Tykes.

As well as drafting in some fresh faces, QPR manager Mark Warburton has also waved goodbye to a number of players this summer.

The likes of Geoff Cameron, Joe Lumley, Tom Carroll and Paul Smyth have made permanent departures whilst Macauley Bonne, Olamide Shodipo and Niko Hamalainen have been loaned out by the club.

This particular exodus could be set to continue if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Coventry City and Stoke City are both interested in signing Todd Kane from QPR.

It is understood that these two Championship sides are in the market for a new right-back and have identified Kane as a top target.

The 27-year-old is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines after the Hoops decided not to hand him a shirt number for the 2021/22 campaign.

Kane became an outcast earlier this year after falling out of favour with Warburton and is believed to be surplus to requirements.

The right-back, whose current deal at QPR is set to expire in 2022, has recently been training with the club's Under-23's.

During the previous campaign, Kane made 28 league appearances for the Hoops as the club sealed a ninth-place finish in the Championship standings.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Kane is currently behind Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay in the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he seals a permanent move to Coventry or Stoke who are both eyeing a raid.

As a result of his lack of consistency last season, the full-back averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the Championship which was a total that was bettered by Kakay (6.63) and Odubajo (6.55).

Kane's departure may end up benefitting both parties as QPR could use the money generated from his sale to re-invest in their squad whilst the defender could potentially feature on a regular basis at this level for another side.

Providing that QPR are able to push on in the Championship later this year in Kane's absence, they may not necessarily regret parting ways with the former Hull City loanee.

