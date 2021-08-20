Call of Duty Vanguard: 20 Multiplayer Maps Confirmed By Leakers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the official Call of Duty Vanguard trailer being revealed recently, leakers have been surfacing with one, in particular, revealing how many multiplayer maps will be coming to the game on release.

The all-new first-person shooter will be going back in time to the end of the second world war, taking control of characters based on real-life figures.

Raven Software hosted a live Warzone event for the game which saw players team up and battle a huge armoured train in Verdansk.

With Vanguard being officially revealed, the excitement is building massively across the fan base and it will build even more following this news around multiplayer.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

20 Multiplayer Maps Confirmed For Call of Duty Vanguard By Leakers

There has been a lot of leaks around Call of Duty Vanguard and this latest one has come from a very reliable leaker in @TheMW2Ghost.

TheMW2Ghost posted on social media that players will be treated to 20 multiplayer maps when the game is released. 16 of these maps will be for 6v6 games.

Sadly for the time being we do not have any information around these maps and what they will be called or named, but this information should come out in the near future.

Many players will be over the moon to hear how many maps are in the game, and with multiplayer being the most popular game mode, it was crucial that Call of Duty put the most work into it.

The alpha for the game is coming out soon and this means there will be a beta released in the near future. This will be the first opportunity for the COD community to get their hands on Vanguard. Hopefully, when this opportunity arises, players will not have to deal with lots of bug issues.

No doubt all the maps will be based on levels in the campaign mode, and by the looks of the trailer, these maps will be located all across the world.

If more updates are revealed around these new multiplayer maps, we will provide all the updates right here.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News