In a recent interview, WWE President Nick Khan has said that WWE is "open to anything and everything" from a business stance, even a potential sale.

It has been rumoured and speculated for the last few weeks that the recent slew of mass releases is because Vince McMahon is looking to sell, and Nick Khan has now addressed the speculation.

Speaking to Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan said that while Vince McMahon is actively looking to sell WWE, the company is "open for business" and will listen to whoever calls:

"We're open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we've announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We're open for business. If somebody called, we'll listen, but we're not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure."

Nick Khan was then asked about the possibility of him taking over WWE once Vince McMahon decides to retire, but the latter suggested that Chairman has no intentions of stepping away anytime soon:

"I don't think Vince has any plans, nor in my opinion should he, of stepping aside. He's 75, he'll be 76 in a couple of weeks. He's healthy, he's strong, maybe he goes another 50 years and you'll be asking me this in 49 years."

It's important to stress that Nick Khan didn't say that WWE is actively up for sale right now, or anyone has come forward with an offer to buy the company, just that Vince McMahon and other higher-ups aren't closed off to the idea.

This comes ahead of a big few days for WWE, with the SummerSlam pay-per-view event set to be broadcast live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tomorrow evening.

