Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United will be hoping to end their trophy drought this season.

The Red Devils have not won a trophy since they lifted the Europa League title in 2017.

On paper, United's side is very strong.

They have a solid defence consisting of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side boast two of the best midfielders in the world in Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

While they can also call upon a plethora of talented forwards including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So United have talent in all areas of their team. But how many of their players can be called 'world-class?'

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has answered that question.

There isn't a concrete definition for the term 'world-class' but Luckhurst has defined it as players that are among the top five best on the planet at their position.

Luckhurst thinks five United players are world-class. View his selections below...

Bruno Fernandes

Luckhurst writes: "Fernandes is a No.10 with unrivalled numbers, only lacking the medals to reward him."

Paul Pogba

"Pogba has always possessed world-class ability," Luckhurst writes of Pogba.

Raphael Varane

"Varane has been one of the standout defenders of the last decade and has mainly retained his world-class status," Luckhurst says of Varane.

Harry Maguire

Luckhurst argues Maguire established himself as a world-class centre-back during Euro 2020, writing: "Maguire attained it at the Euros, his absence felt by United in the run-in and in England's dicey draw with Scotland."

Luke Shaw

Luckhurst says of Shaw: "Shaw would make the current world XI at left-back. You could count the number of poor performances Shaw has had on one hand over the last 18 months and it is easy to forget he is a polished centre-back in a back three."

Ruben Neves to Manchester United ON! | The Football Terrace

Edinson Cavani and David de Gea could both be considered world-class in the past but no longer have that status.

Cavani is still a superb player but is coming to the end of his career, while De Gea's performances have dipped in recent times.

Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford and Mason Greenwood are among United's other players that could be branded 'world-class' in the future.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

News Now - Sport News