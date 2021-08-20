Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell has said that he feels ready for an F1 title fight if and when the opportunity to challenge presents itself.

Russell has done a very good job of showing his talents in a challenging Williams car in recent years, whilst also taking his opportunity well to drive a Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix last season.

An F2 champion, Russell knows what it takes to win and, for many, it is only a matter of time before he gets an opportunity in the works Mercedes car for a full season to really show what he can do.

Indeed, that could well be in 2022 depending on which rumours you believe about Lewis Hamilton's teammate for next season and, providing Mercedes remain front-runners after the new regulations come into play, Russell feels as though he could put together a title challenge of his own in the sport.

Quoted by GPFans Global, Russell said: "I do feel ready to fight for World Championships and win races.

"I would have loved to come into Formula 1 and be fighting for victories from my very first race.

"Perhaps I'll look back in 10 or 15 years and say this experience at the back end of the field has paid dividends for me in the long run.

"But no matter where I end up next year, no matter what position I'm fighting for, whether that's fighting for championships or fighting just for points, I'll be giving it everything I've got."

Many are eager to see Russell in a front-running car to see what he can really do, and the thought of him taking the fight to Lewis Hamilton next season in the same machinery is certainly an exciting one.

As yet, though, Merc have not decided on who will be getting the second seat alongside the current champ for next year.

News Now - Sport News