Steven Gerrard is probably the greatest player in Liverpool’s history.

Okay, he didn’t win the Premier League title but more than 700 appearances over the course of 17 seasons means Gerrard is fully deserving of his legendary status at the club.

He did lead the Reds to two FA Cups, three League Cups, a Community Shield, a Champions League, a UEFA Cup and a Super Cup.

However, Gerrard experienced some tough times at his boyhood club.

He wasn’t always surrounded by world-class players and, between 2009 and 2013, could only help Liverpool to 7th, 6th, 8th and 7th placed finishes in consecutive seasons.

Possibly the worst campaign came under Roy Hodgson, who left the club in January 2011 with Liverpool just four points clear of the relegation zone.

There was a genuine fear that the Premier League giants could actually be relegated under Hodgson.

But the legendary Gerrard was never going to let that happen.

In Liverpool’s final match under Hodgson - a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn - Gerrard missed a penalty on purpose to ensure his manager got the sack. Well, that’s the conspiracy theory that many Liverpool fans still believe anyway.

Liverpool were 3-1 down when they were awarded a spot-kick at Ewood Park. Gerrard, who has such an incredible record from 12 yards, stepped up. He rubbed the Liverpool badge, looked uneasy before side-footing the ball miles over the bar.

After the match, the lads at Redmen TV saw the funny side of it. They produced a hilarious video joking about how Gerrard was thinking about getting Hodgson the chop as he waited to take the penalty.

Video: Did Gerrard miss a penalty on purpose?

To be fair, Hodgson didn't really need any help getting sacked. He did that himself.

But it’s a theory that crops up on social media constantly with many references to the time ‘Gerrard got Hodgson the sack’. Check out some of the comments on Twitter:

Liverpool fans still think Gerrard got Hodgson sacked

Of course, Gerrard is far too professional and has far too much love for Liverpool to purposely miss a penalty, doesn’t he?

But we all love a conspiracy theory, don’t we?

