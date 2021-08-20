Tottenham Transfer News: Another high-earner wants to follow Harry Kane out of Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tanguy Ndombele wants to leave Tottenham this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tanguy Ndombele?

According to Football Insider, Ndombele has told key figures at Tottenham that he wants to leave the club before the close of the summer transfer window.

That has reportedly been the Frenchman's stance for some time, which is why he's not been involved in Spurs' pre-season fixtures.

Ndombele has also been left out of Tottenham's Europa Conference League squad for Thursday's encounter with Pacos de Ferreira.

£125m Harry Kane bid REJECTED! Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Another big name heading for the Tottenham exit?

Of course, Ndombele isn't the only major name at Tottenham looking to move on this summer.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, star striker Harry Kane believes that he had reached a gentleman's agreement with Daniel Levy that would allow him to leave the club if Tottenham underperformed.

Spurs finished last season in seventh place and lost their only cup final of the campaign to Manchester City, who coincidentally have been tipped to make a £150m bid for Kane before the end of the transfer window.

Kane's desire to leave Tottenham is no secret and was reported back in May.

Enter Giveaway

How could that affect Tottenham's wage bill?

Should Ndombele and Kane both get their wish and be allowed to leave before the transfer window closes on August 31st, Tottenham's wage bill would suddenly look very different.

According to Spotrac, Ndombele and Kane are Spurs' joint-highest earners on £200k per week each, although Heung-min Son is believed to now be earning in excess of that after recently signing a new contract.

Nonetheless, Tottenham still stand to part with two of the club's highest earning players, including last season's top scorer and their most expensive ever signing, before the close of the summer window.

As per Spotrac, that would take over £20m per year off Tottenham's wage bill, which they claim stands at £87.6m.

1 of 12 Did Eric Dier score for Tottenham Hotspur on his Premier League debut for the club? Yes No

Should Spurs sell Ndombele?

It all comes down to the money involved but as things stand, there isn't a hugely strong argument for Tottenham to fight tooth and nail to keep Ndombele.

The former Lyon star underwhelmed during his debut season with a Whoscored rating of just 6.71 in the Premier League.

While last term brought some improvement as Ndombele provided 10 goal involvements across all competitions, he's still yet to truly justify the £54m cost it took to sign him in the first place.

With Spurs now two permanent managers removed from the one that actually purchased Ndombele - Mauricio Pochettino - perhaps the club are better off cutting their losses this summer.

News Now - Sport News