Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners could complete swap deal for ex-Tottenham star

Kieran Trippier and Hector Bellerin could be part of a swap deal that will see the England international move to Arsenal and the Spaniard join Atletico Madrid, Football.London reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

The report discloses that Arsenal are keen to sign a right-back before the transfer window closes, and that a swap deal involving the former Spurs man and Bellerin 'remains a genuine prospect'.

Are Arsenal keen to get Hector Bellerin off their books?

Arsenal do seem keen to get Bellerin off their books. A recent Tweet from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano named the 26-year-old as one of a number of players the Gunners are 'looking for bids for'.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, whilst appearing on The Arsenal Lounge Romano commented that 'everyone knows' Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal and the club are looking to move the player on.

Are any other clubs interested in Trippier?

Trippier has been linked with another English club recently in Manchester United. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones disclosed a few weeks ago that the player is confident Atletico are looking for his replacement.

Meanwhile, Pete O'Rourke provided a more recent update on the situation, predicting any deal for the England Euro 2020 finalist would go 'right down to deadline'.

How do Trippier and Bellerin’s recent performances compare?

Trippier and Bellerin played the same number of first-team games last season. Trippier made 35 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competitions as he helped them win the La Liga title. Bellerin made 35 appearances for the Gunners.

However, most of Bellerin's starts came in the first-half of the season - he only actually started two of Arsenal's last 13 league games.

As shown by WhoScored, Trippier ranked highly for Atletico Madrid in certain aspects of his game in La Liga last season. He ranked second for tackles per game with an average of 2.2 and first for interceptions per game with an average of 1.4.

As for Bellerin, he ranked joint-20th in the Arsenal squad when it came to tackles per game in the Premier League with an average of 0.4 and joint-21st for interceptions per game with an average of 0.3.

Trippier clearly enjoyed the better campaign so if this swap deal does take place, it seems the Gunners would be getting the better end of it.

