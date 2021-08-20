Rangers Predicted XI vs Ross County as Steven Gerrard delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the 1-0 Europa League play-off first leg win over Alashkert on Thursday night, it is back to domestic action for Steven Gerrard's side at the weekend as the Gers face a Scottish Premiership trip to Dingwall to face Ross County.

Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their last league game two weeks ago, when the Ibrox side lose 1-0 to Dundee United.

With a big week on the horizon which will see Rangers play Alashkert and Celtic, the Gers will want to get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a win against Ross County.

Here we have a look at how the Gers could line-up when they face Ross County in Sunday's 3:00pm kick-off.

What's the latest team news at Rangers?

At his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Steven Gerrard disclosed that Ross Jack is progressing in his return from injury, but the trip to Ross County will come too soon for the midfielder.

"Jack is progressing well and is getting closer, he is one we are really looking forward to having back. He is a standard setter," he said.

The Gers boss also revealed that striker Fashion Sakala will miss the game.

Which Rangers stars will definitely start against Ross County?

Striker Alfredo Morelos seems a certain starter for the trip to Dingwall. He scored the only goal of the game against Alashkert and he will be looking to net his first domestic strike of the season to add to the two that he has bagged in Europe.

Glen Kamara also seems set to return to the starting line-up after missing the game against Alashkert as he was suspended.

The same could be said for striker Keemar Roofe, who was also suspended for the Europa League game but might well find himself back in the starting line-up for the Gers.

What decisions does Steven Gerrard need to make?

Perhaps the biggest decision is what to do about John Lundstram. The summer signing was sent-off for two yellow card offences in the first-half of the win over Alashkert. It will be interesting to see whether Gerrard keeps faith in Lundstram or if he is replaced, perhaps by the returning Glen Kamara.

Ryan Kent's participation in the game could also be up for debate, after he was substituted at half-time against Alashkert. Kent could be replaced by Scott Wright, but speaking at the pre-match press conference Gerrard discussed the English winger, which hints at his chances of starting the Ross County game.

"Ryan Kent has always been a top performer for me. It's not a great spell at the moment but I'm sure he will be back delivering for the team again with top performances," he said.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Ross County

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Wright, Roofe, Morelos

