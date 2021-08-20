Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski has said that there is strong potential for new teams and engine suppliers to potentially join the sport in the near future, which is something all F1 fans would like to see.

The grid has been at 20 cars for some time and, you have to say, that is the minimum you'd want in the sport, with there certainly a preference among many to see new manufacturers, engine suppliers and drivers get opportunities at the pinnacle of motorsport.

With F1 bringing in cost-cutting measures and looking to try and open the doors to more constructors in the future, there's a clear mission from the sport itself to do that, too, and Budkowski has suggested that there are both new engine suppliers - that Alpine could even use instead of Renault - and new potential teams expressing an interest at this very moment in time.

''There are people who are interested in entering the sport," he said to The Race.

"Some of them have made themselves public (probably referring to the Volkswagen Group) and have been covered in the press over the past couple of years. Some of them have not looked for publicity or public knowledge.

''There’s a lot of people interested in Formula 1 because it’s a great sport and hopefully it is going to become a sustainable and maybe profitable business with the cost cap and improved prize fund. So, there’s lots of interest. We have talked to prospective entrants. At the moment it hasn’t really borne fruit in terms of a new entrant."

It would certainly be exciting to see new teams on an increased grid, and we'll just have to see if the new regulations in 2022 attract extra constructors for the coming campaigns.

