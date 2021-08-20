Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has claimed to have an astronomical amount when it comes to his net-worth.

Mayweather, who retired from fighting professionally with a 50-0 record, revealed the final purses for his fights with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

He also revealed some of investment returns which he claims make him millions every week.

The former pound-for-pound legend explained to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game show: "I would [rather] have the currency than the legacy, my legacy is already engraved in stone. They say, ‘Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing."

"At the end of the day, my mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires. My little [five-month-old] grandson is a multi-millionaire and he don’t even know it", Mayweather added.

Mayweather has claimed that his net-worth has surpassed $1.2 billion.

He was asked about these claims, and he said: "I’ve made a billion. I’ve reached that four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2billion… I knew from the beginning I was the best in boxing, from day one.

"I just knew I was better than every other fighter. There will never be a fighter better than me, never."

The boxing legend continued to discuss his fight purses and other investments: "Tell me another fighter that beat 16 world champions straight?

Tell me another fighter that, in just two fights, made $650million?… For Pacquiao I made $300million, for McGregor I made $350million

"My health is my wealth… No amount of money is worth my health, no amount of money. But I’m still a smart business man. Now [if] we talk about a Logan Paul, a YouTuber, for $100million? Give me that", Mayweather concluded.

It was confirmed recently that 'Money' Mayweather had purchased a brand-new home in Miami Beach worth $18 million.

He is said to be officially retired from boxing, but is open to the idea of 'making money' with more potential exhibition matches in the future.

