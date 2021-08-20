Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karim Benzema has signed a new contract at Real Madrid.

The French striker has penned a two-year deal which will see him lead the line for Los Blancos until 2023.

Not many details have emerged surrounding the finances of the deal.

But, interestingly, it has been reported by multiple sources including journalist Fabrizio Romano that Benzema has a release clause of €1 billion.

That's a crazy number for a 33-year-old but one that shows just how valuable he is to Real Madrid.

But is it the biggest release clause in world football?

Following Benzema's new contract, we've named the players with the highest release clauses on the planet.

All figures are provided by Sportmob unless stated.

=10. Sergi Roberto | Barcelona | €500m

=10. Gerard Pique | Barcelona | €500m

=10. Gareth Bale | Real Madrid | €500m

=7. Marco Asensio | Real Madrid | €700m

=7. Isco | Real Madrid | €700m

=7. Vinicius Jr | Real Madrid | €700m (per BeIN Sports)

=4. Brahim Diaz | Real Madrid | €750m

=4. Federico Valverde | Real Madrid | €750m

=4. Luka Modric | Real Madrid | €750m

3. Antoine Griezmann | Barcelona | €800m

2. David Alaba | Real Madrid | €850m (per Der Spiegel)

1. Karim Benzema | Real Madrid | €1bn

It's no surprise that Real Madrid and Barcelona players dominate the list of stars with the highest-release clauses in football.

La Liga rules mean players must be given a release clause.

Teams now set them to ridiculous figures after Neymar's PSG move back in 2017.

Barcelona's hands were tied when PSG activated his €222m release clause and now La Liga's two biggest clubs are making sure a situation like that never happens again.

Benzema has the highest release clause in the world, with Alaba and Griezmann second and third respectively.

Diaz also features on the list, despite only playing 21 times for Real Madrid since his move from Man City in 2019.

