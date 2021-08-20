Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in the day, Jose Aldo was one of the most feared fighters on UFC’s roster.

The Brazilian recorded 18 consecutive wins between 2006 and 2014 before losing to Conor McGregor in 2015.

Aldo was the featherweight champion for quite some time, but since losing to the Irishman, things have never been the same.

Aldo now fights in the bantamweight division and is on a two fight win streak following victories over Marlon Vera in December 2020 and Pedro Munhoz just a few weeks ago.

While many are excited to Aldo return to winning ways in the, Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been impressed his UFC return.

The retired 29-0 fighter claims that Aldo has not shown any signs of a resurgence because he has only fought weak opponents.

During the recent Gorilla Fighting Championship press conference, Khabib said: “How is he showing (he is peaking again)? He got beat up when he fought… Who’d he fight? He fought Petr (Yan) right?

A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking. When Conor fought Cowboy, he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like a scared chicken.

“Fighting top fighters shows your worth. Like I said, the level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta. A fight against Cowboy won’t show what level you’re at. Just like Aldo’s fight against Pedro Munhoz.”

Khabib then said that Aldo should fight Petr Yan once again to truly prove that he is on the rise once again:

“Let him fight Petr the same way, then we can say he’s peaking again,” he said. “You saw what he did. He closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight. That shows you’re not at your peak.

“If you’re getting hit and you’re conscious and you’re not defending yourself… I call those fighters businessmen, they come out to make money. There are real champions that go hard on everyone.

"They don’t care how the money — of course, it’s an important aspect — but he has the competitive spirit. So there’s no way Aldo’s having a second peak.

“You can try to prove it all you want, but I’ve been through this. I know better, thank you. You’re a journalist, and I’m a fighter.”

Aldo lost to Yan just over a year ago in a title fight for the vacant bantamweight championship.

This may be the fight everyone wants to see, but Aldo is reportedly set to fight former champion T.J. Dillashaw in his next bout.

News Now - Sport News