Rafael Nadal has confirmed his season is over after the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that he will not be taking part in the US Open as well as any other tournament in 2021.

Following a foot injury he sustained against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of Roland Garros, Nadal was forced to withdraw from both Wimbledon and the Olympic Games.

He then pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters and the Canadian Open, which foreshadowed that his season may well be over.

And that was the unfortunate truth after all. The beloved tennis superstar will sadly not be taking the court again this year and will look to come back stronger in 2022.

In a video posted to his personal Instagram, Nadal said: "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," he said.

"Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.

"Having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I believe that it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well.

"It is a year that I have missed things that matter a lot to me, such as Wimbledon, such as the Olympics, how the United States Open is going to be now, (and) many other events that are also important to me."

With the niggling injury constantly giving him issues in training, Nadal believes that he is making the right choice in order to keep playing at the top level once he’s recovered.

"In view of the fact that during the latter year I have not had the ability to train and prepare and compete in the way that I really like to - I came to the conclusion that what I need is time to recover.

"I am (determined) to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape, to continue competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I have done during all these years.

"I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."

Nadal finishes 2021 with a 24-5 record and two title triumphs, with the Spaniard winning the Barcelona Open in April and the Italian Open in May.

