USA, Sweden, England: New FIFA rankings show major moves after Tokyo Olympics

FIFA has released its updated list of world rankings following performances in the women's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

The long-awaited 2020 Games did not disappoint – records were broken, history was made and surprise results set a new precedent on the world stage.

Here's a closer look at the new FIFA international team rankings and how the Olympics along with other tournament performances have impacted the new standings.

The USA stay top but suffer huge point drop

Despite suffering some shock defeats in Tokyo and finishing in third place, the USA keep their spot at the top of the world rankings.

They may have had a disappointing Olympic campaign by their standard, but the Americans are still the most dominant team in the world and successfully added another medal to their evergrowing tally. Their SheBelieves Cup title earlier this year will have also helped them keep control of their reign.

However, FIFA reports that the US dropped the most points out of any country in the latest update. An 87.04 point deficit wasn't enough to see their top spot in jeopardy but could impact their status in the future unless they return to their usual winning form.

Sweden move up to second

Sweden had one of the most impressive Olympic runs of 2020.

Peter Gerhardsson's side went into Games off the back of their third place finish at the 2019 World Cup in France and came away with silver in Japan.

The Swedes wowed the world with their astonishing performances, including convincing wins over the US and Australia. They narrowly missed out on the gold medal via a penalty shootout against Canada.

As a result of their hard work, Sweden have jumped up three places in the world rankings, overtaking Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Spain reach top 10 for first time

The Spanish women's national team has made history by reaching the top 10 for the first time.

Although they didn't qualify for the Olympics, the Spaniards have jumped up two places in the rankings. This is thanks to their unbeaten run so far in 2021 – winning all six of their international friendlies this year and scoring a combined 26 goals.

Spain join Korea DPR as newcomers into the top 10.

England drop two places

The Lionesses have struggled on the international stage as of late and their inconsistent performances are reflected in their new FIFA ranking.

England have dropped from sixth to eighth after losing two of their three matches played this year. The two friendlies scheduled for 2020 were cancelled due to Covid-19, meaning they missed out on gaining valuable points there.

Japan and Australia drop out of top 10

After the Olympic hosts were eliminated from the tournament in the quarter-finals, they dropped two places in the rankings and as a result, have fallen out of the top 10.

Joining them on the outskirts is Australia, who enjoyed a strong run at the Games but missed out on the bronze medal in a 4-3 defeat to the USA.

Zambia enter top 100

Zambia made their Olympic debut this summer and continued to make history thanks to captain and clinical striker Babra Banda.

Despite her nation exiting the competition in the group stages, the 21-year-old finished as the third-highest goalscorer with six goals to her name.

The efforts from both Banda and Zambia see them enter the top 100 for the first time in the country's history.

