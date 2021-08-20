Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United will hope to maintain their strong start to the season when they travel to Southampton this weekend in the Premier League.

The Red Devils obliterated Leeds United 5-1 at home in last Saturday's early kickoff and will want to keep that momentum going against a Saints side that lost their season opener against Everton amid a string of big-name departures in the transfer market.

But how will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side line up for Sunday's 2pm kickoff? GIVEMESPORT takes a look below...

What is the latest Manchester United team news?

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Solskjaer hinted that both Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane could be involved in the squad.

The Uruguay striker was quarantining after taking part in the Copa America, while Varane was finally announced as an official United signing prior to kickoff versus Leeds.

Eric Bailly and Amad Traore have returned to training following involvement in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has recovered from a virus and Jesse Lingard is available for selection again.

Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles are still absent, however.

Which players are certain to start against Southampton?

You can guarantee captain Harry Maguire will be involved having missed just four league games for United last season, while Telles' absence suggests Luke Shaw will retain his spot at left-back.

It would be a shock to see Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes benched after virtuoso performances versus Leeds, which saw the former grab four assists and the latter bag a hat-trick.

It was a good afternoon for Mason Greenwood as well - he completed five dribbles, had three shots and scored once - so even the threat of an available Cavani might not be enough to dislodge him from the line-up.

What decisions does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need to make?

Without getting into specific players, the predominant conundrum facing Solskjaer is whether he actually needs to change anything after a thumping victory last time out.

The contexts of each game are of course somewhat different - United will be away from home and Southampton tend to play in a 4-4-2 formation, so tactically they won't set up in the same way as Leeds.

There's the question of whether it's worth fixing something that isn't actually broken. That being said, the likeliest candidate to drop out of the side is Dan James.

The Welshman was decent enough against Leeds but was part of a double substitution involving Jadon Sancho. It wouldn't be too surprising to see that switch from the off on Sunday.

Man United Predicted XI vs Southampton

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

