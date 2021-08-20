Dead By Daylight Cross-play: How to add friends

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hundreds of thousands of gamers are currently playing Dead By Daylight, and with crossplay enabled, we have all the information around how you can add your friends.

The game is fun to play on your own, but it is a lot more enjoyable when you are playing it with your mates.

The asymmetric survival horror video game was developed by Behaviour Interactive and still remains very successful despite being released all the way back in 2016.

Many were wanting cross-play to be added for a while, and it is good to see that the developers listened to their demands.

Dead By Daylight: How to add friends on cross-platform

Players do not have to fear this being overcomplicated, as it only takes a few steps to add your friends on cross-platform. You have to:

Firstly, open up your friend’s list

Then you have to click the friend icon+. This is located in the top right corner of the list

Following that you type in the full username of your friend, including the four digit hashtag. This hashtag can be found in the top left corner of the list

Click “invite a friend” to send them a request

Once your friend accepts, you can play with them as much as you want

The game requires four teammates to try and make their way out of the map, whilst one person is the enemy and has to prevent them from escaping. What is great about Dead By Daylight is the fact that the enemies are ones from famous horror movies like Friday the 13th and Halloween.

This adds a very scary aspect to the game and no doubt there are some jump scares which can make you fall off your seat.

No doubt many will be wanting to jump on a lot more now that it is cross-platform. It is also good that Dead By Daylight constantly updates, as this gives players fresh content like new characters and maps.

Be sure to enable cross-play in the settings when you jump on so that you are playing against opponents on all consoles.

