Man United Transfer News: Fab Romano drops £17.2m update

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has a €20m (£17.2m) buy option in his imminent loan move to Flamengo, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What’s the latest transfer news on Andreas Pereira?

It has been reported by Sky Sports that the 25-year-old is set to move to the Brazilian side on a season-long loan deal.

The player's contract runs until 2023 and includes an option of an extension for another year, but he is set to make a temporary exit from Old Trafford.

What has Fab Romano said about Pereira?

Transfer expert Romano took to Twitter to provide an update on Pereira's upcoming loan move. He disclosed that there is an option for Flamengo to make the deal a permanent one.

Romano also revealed that the Brazilian side will not be paying a loan fee for Pereira, but will cover some of his wages. According to Spotrac, Pereira is earning £30,000 a week.

"Andreas Pereira will fly to Rio de Janeiro later today. New and final details of the deal after late change: Flamengo will not pay any loan fee but will share salary with Man United. Flamengo will have €20m (£17.2m) buy option in 2022. Man Utd would receive 20% of future sale," he said.

How has Pereira fared in his time at Man Utd?

Pereira has not been able to hold down a regular first-team place for United. In total, he has played 75 first-team games for the Old Trafford club. He made 40 appearances in the 2019/20 season, but spent last term on loan at Serie A side Lazio.

During his time in Italy, Pereira made 33 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing four assists. Now the player is set to head to Brazil in search of regular football.

What is the midfield situation at Man Utd?

Transfermarkt shows that Pereira has most often played as an attacking midfielder, whilst also featuring in central midfield. A look at the Manchester United squad shows that there are a number of players currently at the club who can play in both of those positions.

Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata can all play in the attacking midfield role, with the likes of Fred, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic able to function in central midfield.

Perhaps some of those players will have left United by the time Pereira's loan deal comes to an end - if that is the case, then maybe he still has a future at Old Trafford.

Should the player do well in Brazil though, the option is now there to make the transfer a permanent one.

