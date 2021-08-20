WWE SummerSlam 2021: Predictions for RAW and SmackDown women's titles

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE’s biggest summer pay-per-view is almost here. It’s time to prepare for the action and drama of SummerSlam 2021.

Three women’s matches will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, with two title belts on the line.

GiveMeSport Women has predicted who will be named the RAW and SmackDown women’s champions on Saturday night and who will be victorious when Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie battle it out alongside their respective sidekicks Lilly and Doudrop.

Georgia’s predictions

RAW Women’s Champion – Nikki A.S.H (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Winner: Charlotte Flair

The Queen will be far from happy that her most recent reign lasted just 24 hours.

After finally getting the better of Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank, Charlotte Flair’s crown was snatched away from her by Nikki A.S.H. This won’t have sat well with the 13-time title winner, who takes huge pride in being one of, if not the best female wrestler on the WWE books.

Flair is undefeated at SummerSlam so what better time to win back the RAW Women’s Championship belt?

SmackDown Women’s Champion – Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Winner: Bianca Belair

This will likely be the toughest match to call on the SummerSlam title card. Both women are huge characters on the blue brand and both are equally as hungry to be the SmackDown women’s champion.

However, Bianca Belair recently celebrated her 100-day milestone on the throne, and going off her recent form on the Friday night instalments, she isn’t willing to relinquish her title just yet.

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Winner: Alexa Bliss

The new rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie promises to come to an explosive head on Saturday night as the two meet in the ring.

The pair have been playing mind games with each other for weeks now, with Bliss mocking Marie’s image and the pink-haired star trying her best to get the better of Lilly.

Olly's predictions

RAW Women’s Champion – Nikki A.S.H (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H may have taken The Queen’s crown recently but Flair will be keen for revenge and I expect her to regain the RAW Women’s Championship. Though I’d love to see Nikki continue her fairytale run, when you consider Flair’s never lost at SummerSlam, you’d be a fool to bet against her.

SmackDown Women’s Champion – Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

Belair’s title reign is going strong and I don’t see it ending at SummerSlam. Banks has turned fully heel now and many fans may fancy her to win, given she’s desperate for revenge after losing at WrestleMania, but I still see Belair holding on to the belt, even if she doesn’t necessarily win cleanly.

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

I expect Bliss to win this one, regardless of who she faces. If she does emerge victorious then expect tensions to heighten between Marie and Doudrop, potentially setting up a feud of their own.

Nancy's predictions

RAW Women’s Champion – Nikki A.S.H (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will be out for revenge on Nikki A.S.H, who took the RAW Women’s Championship title away from her after last month’s Money in the Bank. Despite this setback, Flair is still the ultimate RAW contender and will prove this at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Women’s Champion – Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks

Winner: Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks’s clash at Wrestlemania 37 proved to be very popular, and their match-up at SummerSlam should be just as hotly contested.

Belair may have the psychological edge after triumphing at Wrestlemania, but Banks’s determination will ultimately see her crowned as SmackDown women’s champion.

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After a heated war of words between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie, the two will finally face off at SummerSlam. Tensions will be high, but Bliss will emerge victorious.

You can find out everything you need to know and what to expect from all three SummerSlam women's matches in our handy guide. You can also watch all WWE SummerSlam matches on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network.

