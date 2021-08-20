Celtic Predicted XI vs St Mirren as Ange Postecoglou delivers latest team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic return to domestic action this weekend as they take on St Mirren at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops head into the game in a fine run or form, having won their last five in all competitions.

Celtic will want to get the three points not only to keep the momentum going, but also to put some pressure on Rangers - who are in action against Ross County on Sunday.

Here's a look at how Celtic could line-up when they kick-off at Celtic Park at 3:00pm on Saturday.

What's the latest team news at Celtic?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Ryan Christie is back in contention after missing out on the last few games.

"Ryan's good. He trained the last couple of days, he's ready to go. Everyone's sort of pulled up ok after the game (against AZ Alkmaar in midweek). It was a pretty punishing game to be fair."

The Celtic boss then admitted that he could make a few changes from the side which started against AZ Alkmaar.

"There's probably still a couple of sore bodies in the group. I'm going to give them right up until tomorrow (Saturday) squad wise to see how people are, but we will probably will make one or two changes."

Which Celtic stars will definitely start versus St Mirren?

Even though Postecoglou has talked about making a few changes for the game, one player that seems certain to start is attacker Kyogo Furuhashi. He has made a terrific start to his Celtic career, scoring six goals in six games, and he will be looking to add to that tally against St Mirren.

Another player that seems very likely to start for the Hoops is Greg Taylor. The left-back has started every one of Celtic's first-team games this season as he looks to make the position his own.

What decisions does Ange Postecoglou need to make?

What to do about the returning Ryan Christie could be a big decision for Postecoglou.

He could decide to bring him for Tom Rogic, who has started the last four games for the Hoops but might be left on the bench with the second leg against AZ Alkmaar in mind.

Another decision will be whether to give James McCarthy his first start for Celtic. If the Hoops boss wants to rest captain Callum McGregor, McCarthy could be a solid replacement.

Predicted Celtic XI vs St Mirren

Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Taylor; Christie, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

