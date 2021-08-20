Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal's 2021/22 Premier League season got off to the worst possible start last Friday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford and the performance on the night from the Gunners was absolutely woeful.

Summer signing Ben White failed miserably in his duel with Ivan Toney, while Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari also struggled throughout the entirety of the match.

To make matters worse for Arsenal, their next two Premier League games before the September international break are against Chelsea and Manchester City.

It's highly likely that Arteta's team will have amassed zero points from their first three matches of the season, which isn't exactly ideal.

As a result of that distinct possibility, punters are now backing Arsenal to finish in the Premier League drop zone in 2021/22.

In fact, the Gunners are now the third-most popular pick to be relegated to the Championship over on Ladbrokes, per The Mirror.

Arsenal's relegation odds have already been reduced from 50/1 to 25/1 and amazingly, 9.2% of all relegation bets have been placed on Arteta's men.

Only Southampton and Crystal Palace have been backed more in the market, which is quite incredible really.

Ladbrokes' Alex Apati said: "Arsenal are more likely to go down than win this year's Premier League, and this season punters are seemingly more than convinced Mikel Arteta's men have a relegation scrap on their hands."

Who would have predicted that, eh?

In reality, it's very unlikely that Arsenal will actually be relegated, as there is simply too much quality in their squad.

The signing of Martin Odegaard could prove to be a game-changer, while the returns of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette after positive Covid-19 tests will also help the team massively.

But while they will almost certainly avoid the drop, there's no getting away from the fact that Arsenal are a pale shadow of the side they once were.

Finishing in the top four looks nigh on impossible for the Gunners and to be honest, a place in the top half of the table at the end of the season is far from guaranteed.

