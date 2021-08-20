Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds closing in on sealing deal for 20-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the transfer window set to close on August 31st, it will be intriguing to see whether Nottingham Forest are able to nail their recruitment.

Whereas many of their Championship rivals have managed to make a host of signings this summer, the Reds have only secured the services of three players.

After swooping for goalkeeper Ethan Horvath last month, Forest recently added Philip Zinckernagel and Jordi Osei-Tuti to their ranks on temporary deals.

Whilst ZInckernagel has managed to make an immediate impact for the club by providing four direct goal contributions in all competitions, the Reds have yet to hit their stride in the Championship.

Having suffered three consecutive defeats in the second-tier, Forest know that a failure to step up their performance levels may result in them being dragged into a relegation battle next year.

In order to give his side the best chance of turning things around in the coming weeks, Hughton may need to make some shrewd moves in the transfer market.

One of the players who has emerged as a key target for Forest is James Garner who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the club last season.

A recent report from Football Insider suggested that Hughton was looking to bring the Manchester United midfielder back to the City Ground.

However, a temporary exit was put on hold by Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid speculation surrounding whether Garner was willing to sign a new contract.

Ahead of Forest's clash with Stoke this weekend, a fresh update has now emerged concerning their pursuit of Garner.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are closing in on sealing a loan deal for the 20-year-old after a separate report from Football Insider revealed that the midfielder was set to agree to fresh terms at Old Trafford.

It is understood that Garner could be in line to feature for Forest in their Carabao Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday barring any late twists in this transfer saga.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a fantastic bit of business by Forest as Garner managed to illustrate last season that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions in 20 league appearances for the Reds, the midfielder managed to average a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship.

Garner also ranked in the top-five at Forest for tackles made per game (3), interceptions (2 per game) and key passes per game (1.1).

If Garner is able to replicate these statistics in the current campaign, he may be able to help Forest push on in the Championship.

