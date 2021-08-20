Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale has officially completed his move from Sheffield United to Arsenal.

The deal for the Englishman is reportedly worth an initial fee of £24 million, with a further £6 million in add-ons that will only apply if/when he becomes the Gunners' number one.

Ramsdale's move to north London is one that's initially being viewed with scepticism and that's mainly down to his price tag.

The 23-year-old was part of the Bournemouth and Sheffield United teams that were relegated in the previous two Premier League campaigns.

But despite that, there's still no doubting that Ramsdale is a talented goalkeeper and it's why he was added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson pulled out with injury.

So perhaps it's no wonder that Arsenal were willing to make him the ninth-most expensive shot-stopper in football history.

Think we're exaggerating that number? Well, we're not and below, we've provided the 30 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time.

The fees have been sourced from Transfermarkt.

30. Mattia Perin to Juventus (2018/19) - £12.78m

29. Samir Handanovic to Inter Milan (2012/13) - £13.50m

28. Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain (2019/20) - £13.50m

27. Gregor Kobel to Borussia Dortmund (2021/22) - £13.50m

26. Jan Oblak to Atletico Madrid (2014/15) - £14.40m

25. Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa (2020/21) - £15.66m

24. Angelo Peruzzi to Lazio (2000/01) - £16.11m

23. Claudio Bravo to Manchester City (2016/17) - £16.20m

22. Rui Patricio to Wolves (2018/19) - £16.20m

21. Angelo Peruzzi to Inter Milan (1999/2000) - £17.10m

20. Emil Audero to Sampdoria (2019/20) - £18.00m

19. Juan Musso to Atalanta (2021/22) - £18.00m

18. Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United (2020/21) - £18.45m

17. Sebastien Frey to Parma (2003/04) - £18.90m

16. Pau Lopez to AS Roma (2019/20) - £21.15m

15. Edouard Mendy to Chelsea (2020/21) - £21.60m

14. David De Gea to Manchester United (2011/12) - £22.50m

13. Bernd Leno to Arsenal (2018/19) - £22.50m

12. Neto to Barcelona (2019/20) - £23.40m

11. Alex Meret to Napoli (2019/20) - £23.40m

10. Francesco Toldo to Inter Milan (2001/02) - £23.85m

9. Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal (2021/22) - £24.00m

8. Jordan Pickford to Everton (2017/18) - £25.65m

7. Manuel Neuer to Bayern Munich (2011/12) - £27.00m

6. Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid (2018/19) - £31.50m

5. Jasper Cillessen to Valencia (2019/20) - £31.50m

4. Ederson to Manchester City (2017/18) - £36.00m

3. Gianluigi Buffon to Juventus (2001/02) - £47.60m

2. Alisson Becker to Liverpool (2018/19) - £56.25m

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea (2018/19) - £72.00m

You get the feeling that Kepa is going to remain as the most expensive goalkeeper in history for a long, long time...

