Ramsdale, Kepa, Neuer: Who's the most expensive goalkeeper in history?
Aaron Ramsdale has officially completed his move from Sheffield United to Arsenal.
The deal for the Englishman is reportedly worth an initial fee of £24 million, with a further £6 million in add-ons that will only apply if/when he becomes the Gunners' number one.
Ramsdale's move to north London is one that's initially being viewed with scepticism and that's mainly down to his price tag.
The 23-year-old was part of the Bournemouth and Sheffield United teams that were relegated in the previous two Premier League campaigns.
But despite that, there's still no doubting that Ramsdale is a talented goalkeeper and it's why he was added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson pulled out with injury.
So perhaps it's no wonder that Arsenal were willing to make him the ninth-most expensive shot-stopper in football history.
Think we're exaggerating that number? Well, we're not and below, we've provided the 30 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time.
The fees have been sourced from Transfermarkt.
30. Mattia Perin to Juventus (2018/19) - £12.78m
29. Samir Handanovic to Inter Milan (2012/13) - £13.50m
28. Keylor Navas to Paris Saint-Germain (2019/20) - £13.50m
27. Gregor Kobel to Borussia Dortmund (2021/22) - £13.50m
26. Jan Oblak to Atletico Madrid (2014/15) - £14.40m
25. Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa (2020/21) - £15.66m
24. Angelo Peruzzi to Lazio (2000/01) - £16.11m
23. Claudio Bravo to Manchester City (2016/17) - £16.20m
22. Rui Patricio to Wolves (2018/19) - £16.20m
21. Angelo Peruzzi to Inter Milan (1999/2000) - £17.10m
20. Emil Audero to Sampdoria (2019/20) - £18.00m
19. Juan Musso to Atalanta (2021/22) - £18.00m
18. Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United (2020/21) - £18.45m
17. Sebastien Frey to Parma (2003/04) - £18.90m
16. Pau Lopez to AS Roma (2019/20) - £21.15m
15. Edouard Mendy to Chelsea (2020/21) - £21.60m
14. David De Gea to Manchester United (2011/12) - £22.50m
13. Bernd Leno to Arsenal (2018/19) - £22.50m
12. Neto to Barcelona (2019/20) - £23.40m
11. Alex Meret to Napoli (2019/20) - £23.40m
10. Francesco Toldo to Inter Milan (2001/02) - £23.85m
9. Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal (2021/22) - £24.00m
8. Jordan Pickford to Everton (2017/18) - £25.65m
7. Manuel Neuer to Bayern Munich (2011/12) - £27.00m
6. Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid (2018/19) - £31.50m
5. Jasper Cillessen to Valencia (2019/20) - £31.50m
4. Ederson to Manchester City (2017/18) - £36.00m
3. Gianluigi Buffon to Juventus (2001/02) - £47.60m
2. Alisson Becker to Liverpool (2018/19) - £56.25m
1. Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea (2018/19) - £72.00m
You get the feeling that Kepa is going to remain as the most expensive goalkeeper in history for a long, long time...