Nottingham Forest news: Fresh transfer update emerges regarding Reds ace

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about tomorrow when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City in the Championship.

An extremely disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign has resulted in the Reds losing all three of their league games this month.

Forest were seemingly on course to seal a point in their most recent clash with Blackburn Rovers when Philip Zinckernagel's strike levelled up proceedings at the City Ground.

However, a late header from Darragh Lenihan secured a 2-1 victory for Tony Mowbray's side.

With pressure starting to build on Forest manager Chris Hughton, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to transform the club's fortunes by drafting in some fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

Whilst the 62-year-old will be focusing on potential incomings this month, he may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere for one of the Reds' starlets.

A recent report from The Sun suggested that Brentford were set to submit a £6m bid for Brennan Johnson after having their initial offer turned down by the club.

After setting League One alight by reach double figures in terms of goals and assists last season during a loan spell at Lincoln City, the winger has already demonstrated some signs of promise in the new term for Forest as he set up Lyle Taylor's strike in the club's 2-1 defeat to Coventry City.

In a fresh update concerning Johnson's future, it has now been revealed that Forest have rejected another approach from Brentford.

According to The Athletic, the Bees tabled a bid which was considerably short of Johnson's valuation which is believed to be in the region of £10m.

Forest are still reportedly in negotiations with the 20-year-old over a new deal as they look to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Johnson possesses a great deal of talent, it is hardly a surprise that he is currently attracting interest from the Premier League.

However, unless Brentford submit a major offer for the winger, Forest ought to stand by their stance as losing Johnson at this stage of the window could potentially have a negative impact on their fortunes in the second-tier.

Instead of cashing in on the Wales international, it could be argued that the Reds should be looking to build a team around him as he clearly has the potential to become a classy operator at this level in the not too distant future.

Providing that Hughton is able to draft in some fresh faces in the coming weeks, Forest could go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship this season.

