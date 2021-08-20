Wolves Transfer News: £34m attacker tracked by Real Madrid wanted at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are amongst a number of Premier League clubs keen on signing PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Noni Madueke?

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves are all admirers of the 19-year-old forward.

But a move to the Premier League could be hindered by PSV's price-tag of £30m-£34m - a big price to pay for a teenager who has only ever made 43 first-team appearances.

Ideally, PSV want to keep Madueke at the club and even extend his contract, with his current terms due to expire in 2024.

What is Madueke's background?

Madueke was actually a product of Tottenham's youth system, and based on Sky Sports' report he could well end up back at the north London club at some point in the future.

The attacker was born in nearby Barnet but switched over to PSV's academy back in 2018.

Nonetheless, he's continued to feature prominently for England across the youth levels and most recently turned out for the U21s in March at the European Championship.

What is Madueke's pedigree?

Madueke is clearly highly-rated. In addition to being the subject of interest from three different Premier League clubs, a host of major European sides have been monitoring his development according to Sky Sports.

PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City all tracked the youngster last season as he notched up seven goals and four assists in the Eredivisie, equating to one goal involvement every 87 minutes.

Juventus also watched him in action against Benifca earlier this week, while Borussia Dortmund were considering him as a replacement for Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho earlier this summer.

Should Wolves swoop for Madueke now?

For a club like Wolves, it makes sense to try and get in early when it comes to a deal for Madueke.

With so many major clubs linked, if they don't sign him in this transfer window Madueke might soon be out of their reach - especially if he improves on last season's numbers in the Eredivisie.

The 5 ft 9 attacker has already found the net once this season, so that looks like a genuine possibility.

A deal for Madueke could even be compared to Wolves' swoop for Pedro Neto two summers ago.

He established himself as one of the top youngsters in the Premier League last season with five goals and six assists, and The Sun even billed him as a £50m Man United target in March.

But Neto cost Wolves just £16m, whereas Madueke could set them back around double that sum.

Bearing in mind the finances involved, it might be worth Wolves waiting another year to see if the youngster can continue to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Maybe there is a compromise to be had by moving for him in January if Madueke maintains his form, but mid-season swoops are never easy to pull off.

