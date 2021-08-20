Chelsea quiz: Did these 12 past & present players score on their top-flight debuts for the club?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, there have been plenty of players who have managed to make an immediate impact for Chelsea in this division.

The likes of Juan Mata, Tore Andre Flo and Florent Malouda all marked their debuts for the Blues by scoring in the top-flight.

Whereas Frank Lampard, Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard were unable to find the back of the net during their first Premier League appearances for the club, they all went to become heroes at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah became the latest Chelsea player to make a positive impact for the club on his top-flight debut as he helped his side seal a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday by firing past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

After being loaned out on three occasions by the Blues in recent years, the 22-year-old will be determined to build upon his performance against the Eagles by becoming a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's starting eleven.

Romelu Lukaku, who re-joined the Blues for a fee believed to be in the region of £97.5m earlier this month, could be in line to make his second debut for the club this weekend when his side face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

