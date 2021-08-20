Celtic Transfer News: Crystal Palace and West Ham interested in Hoops star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could end up signing for Crystal Palace or West Ham, Eurosport reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odsonne Edouard?

Edouard is still featuring regularly for Celtic even though his contract expires at the end of the season and clubs are reported to have an interest in the Frenchman.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Football Insider reported earlier this month that Brighton were in talks with the Hoops about a move for Edouard, and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 23-year-old.

What has Dean Jones said about Edouard?

Writing for Eurosport, transfer expert Dean Jones discloses that the 6ft 2 attacker was keen to join Leicester earlier this summer.

That move didn't happen but West Ham and the aforementioned Crystal Palace are both mentioned as potential destinations.

Jones also states that the player is 'keen to prove' he can score regularly in the Premier League, and that a team like Arsenal could even go for Edouard if they decide to sign a striker.

Jones claims that due to his contract situation, Celtic will sell the striker 'if an acceptable formal offer arrives'.

Has Edouard’s contract situation affected his form?

Even though Edouard has featured regularly for the Hoops this season - making eight appearances in all competitions, and scoring two goals - he no longer seems to be the number one striker at Celtic Park.

His place has been taken by Kyogo Furuhashi, who has scored six goals in six games for the club. Edouard has missed out on the starting line-up for Celtic in recent weeks and started just one of the Hoops' last five games.

That could be down to his contract situation, but it may also be because of how well Furuhashi has started his Celtic career.

It will be interesting to see how often Edouard features for the Hoops during the rest of the transfer window. Celtic have some big games coming up before the end of the month against AZ Alkmaar and Rangers.

Those are the sort of fixtures that Edouard could help Celtic in, if he is playing well. But with Furuhashi in fine form, Edouard may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Who could Celtic sign as Edouard’s replacement?

Celtic have recently been linked with a striker who could be the Frenchman's replacement.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reports that the Hoops have made contact with Dutch side VVV-Venlo about signing their striker Georgios Giakoumakis, who scored 29 goals in all competitions last season.

Should Giakoumakis join Celtic, then Edouard would then be freed up to leave the club - possibly for one of the interested Premier League sides.

