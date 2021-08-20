Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Leipzig certainly enjoyed themselves in their second Bundesliga game of the 2021/22 campaign.

Die Roten Bullen were beaten 1-0 by Mainz in their opening fixture of the new season, but they bounced back in style versus Stuttgart on Friday evening.

In front of their own fans, Leipzig put on an absolute masterclass to secure a 4-0 victory, with the goals coming from Dominik Szoboszlai (x2), Emil Forsberg and summer signing Andre Silva.

Three of those goals were absolute stunners as well.

It was Szoboszlai who opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box and then Forsberg finished off a sensational team move to make it 2-0 just after the half-time break.

Videos: Leipzig's first two goals vs Stuttgart

Not bad, not bad at all.

However, arguably the best goal of the bunch by Leipzig was their third and Szoboszlai was the man behind it.

This time, the former Red Bull Salzburg man converted from a set-piece rather than open play and the manner in which he did so was quite extraordinary.

Ruben Neves to Manchester United | Football Terrace

Szoboszlai lined up a free-kick near the touchline and then struck the ball towards goal in a way that resulted in it barely coming over five feet off the ground.

No one inside the box was able to make contact, which meant the effort sailed into the far corner past a helpless Florian Mueller in the Stuttgart goal.

Words don't do the free-kick from Szoboszlai justice, so check out footage of it below.

Video: Szoboszlai's free-kick

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

That close-up angle is just beautiful. Honestly, we're struggling to think of a free-kick that is more satisfying to watch than the one above.

Yes, it looks like Szoboszlai's main intention was to find a teammate, but he still displayed incredible technique and directed the ball on target.

Well played, Dominik.

The victory over Stuttgart was the Hungarian forward's first start in the Bundesliga and the 20-year-old well and truly reminded the world why he's been touted as a future superstar.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Szoboszlai's injury issues now look a thing of the past and he now looks ready to take German football by storm in 2021/22.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News